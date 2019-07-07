Timberland Ski Club preparing to hit slopes for 2019/20 season

The Timberland Alpine Ski Club is making preparations to get back on the slopes when Mt. Timothy Ski Area reopens for the 2019/20 ski season.

Timberland directors Tera Grady, Sheila and Mike Boehm and Lisa Seabourne said two coaches are confirmed, however, they are looking for more individuals or parents who may be interested in coaching or volunteering as directors.

Anyone interested can contact them at timberlandskiclub@gmail.com or call with any questions at 250-305-7688.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area seasons passes, meanwhile, are on sale until July 15 at a discounted price, and can be purchased at https://skitimothy.com/tickets-passes/.

The Timberland Alpine Ski Society also plans to host its annual ski swap this fall, pending volunteers to run it. If you are able to help out with the swap, e-mail timberlandskiclub@gmail.com.


Timberland Ski Club preparing to hit slopes for 2019/20 season

