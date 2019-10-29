The Timberland Alpine Ski Club is hosting its annual Ski Swap this Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake. (Tribune file photo)

Timberland Alpine Ski Club Ski Swap this Sunday, Nov. 3

Event goes Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Timberland Alpine Ski Club is hosting its annual Ski Swap early next month on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Gibraltar Room inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The swap will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. with cash only sales, however, there is an ATM on site.

Public drop off will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. also on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The new ownership group of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort will also be on site selling day tickets and season passes. For those dropping off items there will be $1 fee per item. Twenty per cent of sale prices, meanwhile, will go the Timberland Ski Club to help them as they prepare for another ski season at Mt. Timothy. Guests to the swap, meanwhile, are asked to use the Gibraltar Room door inside the lobby to access drop-off and ski swap areas.


