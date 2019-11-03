Tera Grady (from left), Timberland Alpine Ski Club co-ordinator, Izzy Grady, 8, Geordi Wonnacott, 12, Jeff Austin, Timberland Ski volunteer, Cooper Seabourne, 9, Livia Seabourne, 12, Olen Grady, 11, and Ryan Wonnacott, volunteer, help setup Sunday morning at the Timberland Alpine Ski Club Ski Swap in the Gibraltar Room. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Timberland Alpine Ski Club Ski Swap setup underway for afternoon sale Sunday, Nov. 3

The swap will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. with cash only sales

Setup and drop off is underway at the Gibraltar Room for this year’s Timberland Alpine Ski Club Ski Swap.

The swap will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. with cash only sales, however, there is an ATM on site.

Public drop off goes until 11 a.m.

Tera Grady, co-ordinator with the TASC, said everyone’s excited to get back on the hill at Mt. Timothy for the 2019/20 ski season, and added they are still looking for coaches to help out for the year.

READ MORE: Ski Swap this Sunday, Nov. 3

The new ownership group of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort will also be on site selling day tickets and season passes. For those dropping off items there will be $1 fee per item.

Twenty per cent of sale prices, meanwhile, will go the Timberland Ski Club to help them as they prepare for another ski season at Mt. Timothy. Guests to the swap, meanwhile, are asked to use the Gibraltar Room door inside the lobby to access drop-off and ski swap areas.

If interested in helping coach for the season drop by the swap, located inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and speak to a TASC member.


sports@wltribune.com
