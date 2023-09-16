Thunder Mountain Speedway wraps up season

Annaka Westwick gets racers to line up to the track at Thunder Mountain Speedway Saturday evening for the last racing event of the season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Race fans cheer on their favourites at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Racer Cole Byrd gets some support from his wife, Monica. Cole won the hit to pass main full size in is truck. He also took fast time in that event and won the trophy dash. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rookie racer Kayden Fraser and his dad Kane Fraser head off to compete in King of the Hill at Day of Destruction Saturday, Sept. 9. Kayden won second in the hornet main. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Racers gave their fans one final night of entertainment Saturday, Sept. 9 at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Qualifying started at 4 p.m. with racing kicking off at 5 p.m. at the Points Championship and Day of Destruction.

Fans, racers and volunteers enjoyed a perfect fall evening for the racing which included Hornets, Street Stocks and Legends as they vied for the championships. The evening wrapped up with a hit to pass.

Cole Byrd won first in the full size hit to pass main event.

Street stocks was won by Donny Kunka. Legends main was won by Mikey Garcia. Hornets main was won by Cole Byrd.

