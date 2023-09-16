Thunder Mountain Speedway wraps up season

Racers gave their fans one final night of entertainment Saturday, Sept. 9 at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Qualifying started at 4 p.m. with racing kicking off at 5 p.m. at the Points Championship and Day of Destruction.
Fans, racers and volunteers enjoyed a perfect fall evening for the racing which included Hornets, Street Stocks and Legends as they vied for the championships. The evening wrapped up with a hit to pass.
Cole Byrd won first in the full size hit to pass main event.
Street stocks was won by Donny Kunka. Legends main was won by Mikey Garcia. Hornets main was won by Cole Byrd.
