Three Williams Lake Blue Fins compete in Canadian swimming trials

Jadyn Johnston, diving on the right, leaps off the block for a breast stroke heat during competition in Williams Lake on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Three swimmers from the Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club competed in the 2022 Canadian swimming trials in Victoria, coming away with some impressive results, said Chad Webb, head coach.

Cale Murdock, Jadyn Johnston and Taylor Fitzgerald were the swimmers competing last week.

Taylor Fitzgerald competed in just one race, as she wanted to concentrate on Western Championships only two short weeks away, according to Webb.

Out of the nation’s top swimmers, Taylor finished up 31st in the 100 backstroke overall and 23rd in the 18 and under category.

Jadyn Johnston managed to get a second swim in the 400m individual medley for the junior swimmers (18 and under) and finished up in 14th place in the country and seventh place for all 18 and under swimmers in Canada.

Jadyn also finished 17th overall in the 200m butterfly, 21st in the 100m back, and 24th in the 200m individual medley.

Cale finished ninth overall in the 400m freestyle winning the B final, and seventh overall in the 200m freestyle.

Cale was less than a second away from making the worlds team with his impressive 200m freestyle that was one of his best life-time swims.

Jadyn and Taylor now re-join the training group of Morgan Langford, Rowan Smith and Braedi Hamar, who are busy preparing to go to Edmonton for Canadian Western championships less than two weeks away.

Read more: Williams Lake Blue Fins set new records, prepare for Christmas with annual fundraiser



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boys swimmingGirls swimmingLocal SportsSwimmingWilliams Lake