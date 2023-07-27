Elise Jonanson brought home a bronze medal after competing in the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax earlier this week. (Blue Fins photo)

Three Cariboo Blue Fins swim to success in Halifax

Three Indigenous swimmers went to the North American Indigenous Games and brought home medals

At the North American Indigenous games held in Halifax this week, Blue Fin swimmers Jadyn Johnston, Morgan Langford, and Elise Jonanson came home with an amazing 17 medals.

Morgan Langford and Jadyn Johnston both collected eight medals each, while Elise claimed a bronze medal in a relay with some amazing second swims.

In a celebration of Indigenous youth in sport, Cariboo swimmers excelled.

They were winners in the pool, but more importantly they were leaders and mentors in the games to our team and many others, posted the Blue Fins Facebook Page.

Coach Chad Webb also got to participate in helping bring over 5,000 Indigenous youth together in Halifax.

READ MORE: Cheers fill aquatic centre for Williams Lake Blue Fins home meet

READ MORE: Williams Lake Blue Fins ride a wave of success home from Kamloops

IndigenousSwimmingWilliams Lake

 

Morgan Langford won eight medals at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifa(Blue Fins photo)

Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Olympic Games

Jadyn Johnston swam to some impressive success at the North American Indigenous Games, bringing home eight medals. (Blue Fins photo)
