Three Cariboo Blue Fins swim to success in Halifax

Three Indigenous swimmers went to the North American Indigenous Games and brought home medals

At the North American Indigenous games held in Halifax this week, Blue Fin swimmers Jadyn Johnston, Morgan Langford, and Elise Jonanson came home with an amazing 17 medals.

Morgan Langford and Jadyn Johnston both collected eight medals each, while Elise claimed a bronze medal in a relay with some amazing second swims.

In a celebration of Indigenous youth in sport, Cariboo swimmers excelled.

They were winners in the pool, but more importantly they were leaders and mentors in the games to our team and many others, posted the Blue Fins Facebook Page.

Coach Chad Webb also got to participate in helping bring over 5,000 Indigenous youth together in Halifax.

