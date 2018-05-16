Thousands in cash awarded at Dean River Canoe Race

A large crowd gathered to cheer on competitors in this year’s Dean River Canoe Race

Participants in the 38th annual Dean River Canoe Race carry their boats toward Nimpo Lake as they compete for the $1,600 first-place prize. (Ted Hlokoff photos)

A large crowd gathered along Highway 20 Sunday to cheer on competitors in this year’s 38th annual Dean River Canoe Race.

Thirteen paid entries, meanwhile, vied at a shot at more than $3,000 in prize money awarded at the event.

Spectator Ted Hlokoff said several women began the race with a short run down to the boat launch with their canoes in hopes of being the first int he water.

From there, participants turned north up Nimpo Lake toward the Dean River before racing under the bridge on Nimpo Lake Road North, then out of sight while speeding down the river.

“As usual, the men chased the women,” Hlokoff said.

“There was a crowd and Highway 20 was a caution area because of all the spectators lined up across the bridge, some even dropping cans of drinks to the competitors as they paddled under the bridge well on their way down the river to Anahim Lake finish.”

Hlokoff described the wildy-popular event as another excellent race down the river between the sister communities, which was followed up on with a banquet and dance afterwards.

Hauling in the grand prize from the race, in a time of two hours and 55 minutes, were Mathew Bayliff and Jeffrey Lowrie, winning $1,600.

Second place went to David Lotenaur and Will Barnes — good for $1,000. In third were Trevor Jack and Jerry West, claiming $600.

Participants paddle down the Dean River in a race to the finish at Anahim Lake during this year’s 38th Annual Dean River Canoe Race.