Thousands in cash awarded at Big Lake Fishing Derby

Thousands in cash were awarded, a great weekend of fishing was had by all and entertainment Saturday evening, followed by prizes and awards Sunday helped make this year’s event another success, said Big Lake Fishing Derby Chair Marianne Woods.

Participants, fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee, dropped their lures in hopes of hauling in one of the cash prizes in both the youth and adult divisions at the derby.

Avaline Ostrom claimed first place in the youth category with a .748 kilogram trout — pocketing a cool $300 for her efforts. Second place went to Dominik Kniec with a .599 kg catch ($150). Third was Cole Woods with a .528kg fish ($75).

Dan Storoschuk hauled in the biggest fish in the adult division with a .686 kg catch, netting himself $1,000 cash.

READ MORE: Massive turnout for Big Lake Fishing Derby

Second was Dave Deforge (.657 kg, $500) and Anne Latka in third (.648 kg, $250).

The largest kokanee caught during the weekend went to Lisa Martin with a .571 kg catch for a $100 prize.

Rick Dubreuil was the winner of the Suzuki four stroke outboard motor donated by ROSK Power Sports valued at $1,100.

Kyle Stroschuk, meanwhile, won an accent chair donated by City Furniture and Appliances Ltd. valued at $500.

Fifty-fifty winners were Toni Hooker ($216) Saturday, Dan Storoschuk ($250) Sunday and Jenna Alphenaar ($175) at the dance.

Another fun event billed a ‘Beer Survivor’ also took place prior to Saturday’s dance. First place went to Donna Burnham, who won 26 six packs, Mitch Engstrom was second (18 six packs) and Henry Reinders was third (eight six packs).

Woods also thanked the sponsors who donated the youth prizes: West Fraser Mills – WL Plywood Division (first prize), James Western Star Truck and Trailer (second prize) and the third-place prize, donated in memory of Jim and Lina Bosworth.


