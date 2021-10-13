31 BCHL alums on NHL rosters as pro season starts

The Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche lead the way with three BCHLers on their rosters

Seattle Kraken defenceman Dennis Cholowski is one of 31 BCHL grads dotting the rosters of National Hockey League rosters as the pros start regular season play this week.

The Chilliwack Chiefs alum was plucked from the Detroit Red Wings roster in the Seattle expansion draft and is joined on the Kraken roster by ex-Surrey Eagle Brandon Tanev.

The Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche have the most BCHL alums with three. Nashville’s group includes Dante Fabbro and Ryan Johansen, both of whom have roots with the Penticton Vees. Colton Sissons skated with the Westside Warriors in 2009-10.

The Avs have two of the highest-ever drafted BCHLers in Alex Newhook (16th overall in 2019) and Tyson Jost (10th overall in 2016) along with currently-injured blueliner Devon Toews.

The Vancouver Canucks have one BCHL alum on the roster. Defenceman Brad Hunt played for the Burnaby-now-Coquitlam Express from 2006 to 2008.

The full list below only includes players with at least 10 games in the BCHL.

———————————————————

Anaheim Ducks

Derek Grant – Langley Chiefs (2007-09)

Josh Manson – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (2009-11)

Arizona Coyotes

Andrew Ladd – Coquitlam Express (2002-03)

Boston Bruins

Mike Reilly – Penticton Vees (2011-12)

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic – Coquitlam Express (2004-05)

Chicago Blackhawks

Jujhar Khaira – Prince George Spruce Kings (2010-12)

Colorado Avalanche

Tyson Jost – Penticton Vees (2014-16)

Alex Newhook – Victoria Grizzlies (2017-19)

Devon Toews – Surrey Eagles (2011-13)

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn – Victoria Grizzlies (2006-07)

Detroit Red Wings

Danny DeKeyser – Trail Smoke Eaters (2008-09)

Troy Stecher – Penticton Vees (2010-13)

Edmonton Oilers

Duncan Keith – Penticton Panthers (1999-01)

Kyle Turris – Burnaby Express (2005-07)

Minnesota Wild

Jordie Benn – Victoria Grizzlies (2005-08)

Brandon Duhaime – Merritt Centennials (2014-15)

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price – Quesnel Millionaires (2002-03)

Nashville Predators

Dante Fabbro – Penticton Vees (2014-16)

Ryan Johansen – Penticton Vees (2008-09)

Colton Sissons – Westside Warriors (2009-10)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Danton Heinen – Surrey Eagles (2013-14)

San Jose Sharks

Jasper Weatherby – Wenatchee Wild (2016-18)

Seattle Kraken

Dennis Cholowski – Chilliwack Chiefs (2014-16)

Brandon Tanev – Surrey Eagles (2011-12)

St. Louis Blues

Tyler Bozak – Victoria Grizzlies (2004-07)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Alex Kerfoot – Coquitlam Express (2011-13)

Vancouver Canucks

Brad Hunt – Burnaby Express (2006-08)

Vegas Golden Knights

Laurent Brossoit – Cowichan Valley Capitals (2009-10)

Washington Capitals

Matt Irwin – Nanaimo Clippers (2005-08)

Justin Schultz – Westside Warriors (2007-09)

Winnipeg Jets

Riley Nash – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (2006-07)

