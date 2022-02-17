The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club rode from Horsefly to Likely

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club’s group ride from Horsefly to Likely and back Saturday, Feb. 12 was a great success.

“We enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day,” noted club treasurer and media director, Laurie Snowball.

The trip was enjoyed by 31 riders, with a lunch stop at the Likely Lodge thanks to Claudine.

Snowball said they were all grateful for the work of Frank, Michael and Carla Wijma on the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail and to Wayne Johnson for taking photos and for being the designated “Trail Boss.”

The 130-km round trip was also organized by Mark and Laurie Snowball, who graciously provided the trip report.

Next up for the club is Club Appreciation day on Feb. 19.

In the Yank’s Peak parking lot, the club will be preparing burgers after 2 p.m. for those finishing the day of riding.

The burgers will be to show appreciation for the support of the W.L. Powder Kings.

The next event will be a kid’s ride at Yank’s Peak Feb. 26 for youth 15 and younger.

Young riders accompanied by a parent or guardian can bring their 200 cc or larger snowmobiles to the Yank’s Peak parking lot by 9 a.m., with the goal of leaving by 10 a.m.

Women are also welcome to join in the ride, and all riders must be yearly members or daily trail pass holders.

The ride is planned to be a circle tour up the Hampton and over to the Safety Cabin, where hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided for participants.

Contact Brock Hoyer at 250-303-0606 or Wade Cole 250-267-2418 for more information.

