Photo submitted The Lake City Falcons finished fourth in the province in the junior division during the weekend at the BC High School Rugby Sevens Provincials on Vancouver Island at Brentwood College.

Falcons juniors fourth at sevens provincials

The Falcons junior girls rugby team played to fourth at the sevens provincials on Vancouver Island

As they prepare to host the BC High School 15s Rugby Provincials next week, the Lake City Falcons sent its junior squad (grades 8-9) to the sevens provincials last weekend on Vancouver Island.

Held at Brentwood College, the Falcons, coached by Natasha Johnson, Morley Wilson and Braden McCallum, stormed out of the gates on day one of the tournament.

“The girls played their hearts out in the first day of the tournament,” Johnson said. “I was very proud at how well all the girls on our squad played together with strong passing, creating holes in the opposition’s defence line.”

The Falcons upended Hugh McRoberts 37-7 with four tries from Jade Meldrum, and single tries from Dusti Bonner and Katelynn Hill, before defeating Shawnigan Lake 24-10 on the strength of tries from Meldrum (2), Kayceeanna Sapp and Shanti Dorio.

In its final game of the round robin the Falcons blanked Vanderhoof 19-0 with tries from Grace Turner, Hill and Cambria McGregor.

All conversions on day one were kicked by Hill.

“Our games in the first day ranked us No. 1 in our pool landing a spot in the semifinal,” Johnson said.

Day two began with the semi versus Brentwood College.

“The girls started the game off very strong with Katelynn Hill scoring in the first minute,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, one of our players had an injury in the first half and the team struggled after, losing to Brentwood in overtime.”

The final score was 27-22, with Meldrum collecting three tries, and Hill adding another, putting the Falcons in the bronze-medal match against Gleneagle secondary.

There, the Falcons were defeated 15-5 with Meldrum notching the lone try for Lake City, placing them fourth overall in the junior division.

“The girls then enjoyed two days of watching Kayla Moleschi play with the Canadian squad at the [Women’s Sevens World Series] in Langford,” Johnson said.

“We’re now working to get our full squad of 25-plus girls ready to compete at the 15s BC High School Provincials next week in Williams Lake.”

Previous story
Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: It’s branding time in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Annual ranching tradition alive and well in B.C.

Gavin Lake donations vital to camp facility

Tolko and West Fraser both back forest education camp

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Cariboo First Nations group calls for moratorium on caribou hunt

Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance wants action ahead of May 25 hunt lottery deadline

Williams Lake RCMP shine spotlight on two-year-old missing persons file

Public may hold the key to solving the case, say police

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Federal government announces $55.8 million in new rail infrastructure for B.C.

Projects to support movement of goods and fluidity of trade in Canada

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates ‘on separate occasions’ during past two weeks

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

UPDATED: Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Most Read