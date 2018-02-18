Teskey, Freeman rinks sweep to bonspiel titles

Ten men’s teams and six women’s teams were in action throughout the weekend at the Williams Lake Curling Centre for the men’s and ladies’ Joint Bonspiel.

The first bonspiel of the season for the WLCC, teams battled it out for bragging rights in their respective divisions after playing round robin games Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday to determine Sunday’s final draws.

There, it was the Ken Teskey rink of Teskey (skip), Ken Kvist (third), Bill Fawcett (second) and Todd Routtu (lead) bringing home the ‘A’ division championship in the men’s division after they defeated the Roger Kaleta rink 9-6.

“It was just back and forth all the way,” Teskey said following the victory. “Just really good games [the whole weekend.”

It was a rematch between the two rinks after Teskey’s team was beaten in its first meeting with Kaleta in the round robin.

On the women’s side it was Quesnel’s Lori Freeman rink picking up the title in a 9-3 win over Williams Lake’s Lynn Lanki (skip), Monica Lachapelle (third), Lori Bloudoff (second) and Marian Gibb, who claimed the ‘B’ championship.

‘B’ event winners on the men’s side were Bruce Geier (skip), Rick Miller (third), Tim Fisch (second) and Tim Routtu (lead) as they scraped past the Dave Wawryk rink of Quesnel 8-7 in the final.

“It came down to the second to last rock,” Miller said. “Just a really close game.”

Men’s ‘C’ winners were Mark Law (skip), Peter Bowman (third), Laura Ball/Darrell Ashworth (who subbed in for an injury) and Mike Pedersen (lead). Runner ups were Ian Lanki (skip), Moe Monita (third), Travis Spurn (second) and John Hoyrup (lead).

“We ran them out of rocks in the eighth,” Law said. “We were up three, but a great game.”

In the women’s ‘C’ division final it was Debbie Rand (skip), Lynn Geier (third), Michelle Ball (second) and Trenisa Durfeld (lead) taking home top honours. They defeated Liz Salle (skip), Linda Weingart (third), Darlene Wiebe (second) and Anna Redekop (lead) in the final. Meanwhile, Donna Shiach’s rink picked up the consolation win in the women’s division.

@geesabby

sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Ken Kvist throws a rock as second Bill Fawcett (left) and lead Todd Routtu sweet during the men’s ‘A’ final at the Williams Lake Curling Centre’s Men’s and Women’s Joint Bonspiel. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Skip Ken Teskey (from left), lead Todd Routtu, second Bill Fawcett and third Ken Kvist accept the trophy after winning the ‘A’ division championship at the Williams Lake Curling Centre’s Joint Bonspiel Sunday.

Quesnel skip Lori Freeman (right), Kathy Somerville, Angela Curle and Whitney Christy accept the ‘A’ division trophy in the women’s division.

Skip Lynn Lanki, third Monica Lachapelle and Marion Gibb accept the women’s ‘B’ division title from Ian Lanki.

The men’s ‘B’ event winners were skip Bruce Geier (second from left), Tim Fisch (from left), Rick Miller and Tim Routtu.

Women’s ‘C’ winners: Debbie Rand (skip), Lynn Geier (third), Michelle Ball (second) and Trenisa Durfeld (lead).