Team Storm sees success in Quesnel tourney

Williams Lake’s team Storm captured second place in an indoor tournament in Quesnel. Pictured are (Back row, left to right) Majeed Nashiru, Wesley Frazer, Darko Ognjanov, Kolby Taylor, Ethan Reid, Gina Alexander and Dragan Jukic. (Front row, left to right) Travis Nystoruk, Oliver Hitch, Jona Sommer, Brandon Phillips, Ciara Reid, Piper Alexander and Montana Nelson. (Photo submitted) Front: Manager: Zinny Jukic

Sharn KAUR

Special to the Tribune

Congratulations to the Williams Lake Indoor Soccer League team Storm who came in second place in the tournament at the indoor soccer facility in Quesnel, B.C. on the weekend.

Team leader Dragan Jukic ensured the team was operating at full capacity by making sure each individual in the team was able to perform to their best ability. Thank you to all the team members that participated and played with the fullest energy.

If you are also interested in playing soccer with the men’s or women’s league please contact Dragan at 250-303-0344 for more information and to register.

