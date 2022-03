The U13 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Timberwolves showed their community spirit recently by collecting food and cash donations at a Stampeders hockey game for charity.

The team delivered several bins of much-needed food items as well as $550 cash for the Women’s Contact Society.

The rep team is now gearing up for provincials in Salmon Arm March 19 to 23.

