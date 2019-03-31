Team Cobra strikes in championship of WL Volleyball League

Photo submitted Team Cobra emerged the victors of this year’s Williams Lake Volleyball League after winning the championship March 12 at the Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus gymnasium. Pictured are Team Cobra players Bryan Neufeld (from left), Chad Matthies, Taylor Callens, Isaac Perrault, Sarah Tamosetis, Jen French, Shelley Desautels and Tricia McLellan.

Team Cobra are champions in the Williams Lake Volleyball League.

The team, made up of players Bryan Neufeld, Chad Matthies, Taylor Callens, Isaac Perrault, Sarah Tamosetis, Jen French, Shelley Desautels and Tricia McLellan, knocked off Jerry Mooney’s team to win two straight in the final last Tuesday night in scores of 25-21 and 25-22 to claim the title.

The season, which housed eight teams, began Oct. 4 and ran for over six months weekly at the Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus gymnasium.

Shelley Desautels, who organizes the league, said it was a great season.

READ MORE: Volleyball league serving up evening fun in lakecity

“[Of note] we had two high school teams from the Cariboo Adventists Academy,” Desautels said. “They were awesome and it is good to finally have some young blood again.”

Playoffs consisted of a double knockout format where Team Cobra went unbeaten in all its games.

“We’ll be starting outdoor volleyball in May, hopefully,” Desautels said.

Early plans will see the field at Sacred Heart School be used for games, however, more information on when games will begin will be available in the near future.


