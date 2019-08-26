Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

Team Canada flexed its strength at the opening game of the 2019 Softball Americas Qualifier.

Canada took an early lead against Cuba Sunday evening on the first day of action for the Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 tournament in Surrey.

Going into the second inning with a 2-0 lead, Canada cycled through the order, scoring 15 runs on 9 hits in the second.

The game was called under the mercy rule by the third inning, with a 17-0 score.

RELATED: Schedule released for Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier

RELATED: Olympic berths on line as South Surrey softball qualifier begins

Previous story
Cramer, WolfPack, set for Canada West soccer season opener

Just Posted

Manufactured home use approved for Mackenzie Avenue North property

The vacant lot is presently used as a pathway, but will be fenced when the home is put there

COLUMNS: Roasted red pepper soup one of my personal favourites

Over the years Ken’s Country Kitchen has sometimes morphed into my editorial program

Cramer, WolfPack, set for Canada West soccer season opener

Williams Lake’s Scott Cramer has been chipping in on the preseason scoresheet

PHOTOS: Stars of future give all at Little Britches Rodeo in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Little Britches organizer Allison Everett said it went exceptionally well

RCMP continue search for missing person off Bella Bella coast

Six people were aboard a boat near the coast of Bella Bella when it began taking on water Friday

B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers

Companies push ahead on pot gummy plans despite hazy regulations

THC-infused gummies might be too much like kids’ treats for Health Canada

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before, Bryer Schmegelsky, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

Most Read