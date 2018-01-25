Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake’s Abbi Taylor will be volunteering with Team Canada Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, Korea, at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Taylor to volunteer with Team Canada at 2018 Winter Olympics

A Williams Lake resident is on her way to volunteer with Team Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Korea.

Abbi Taylor, 23, who holds a sport management degree from Brock University, was selected by the Canadian Olympic Committee to join the team to work at Canada House in access and accreditation.

“I’m really excited,” Taylor said. “I found out in May, but applied in February last year and I hadn’t heard anything in months so I was thinking I didn’t get picked.”

Taylor’s application consisted of an online video interview question and answer session.

“I was thinking it would be more why I was qualified for the job, so I had prepared that way, but it was more questions in general,” she said.

Taylor also volunteered with Canada at the 2015 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Vancouver where she greeted guests at the airport and worked with VIPs helping people get to where they needed to be.

“At the Olympics I’ll be helping make sure the right people are coming in, but it will be cool to see who all the people going in will be,” she said.

Taylor said ever since she was old enough to remember, she’s always been a huge fan of the Olympics, so it’s a bit of a dream come true for her to be able to participate.

“I’ve always been into the Olympics,” she said. “But I’ve never been anywhere in Asia before so I’m excited for that.”

While at the Games Taylor will be attending the closing ceremony and has tickets to the women’s super-G, women’s skeleton, women’s hockey, men’s big air and two-man bobsled.

Asked what she’s looking forward to most about the experience, Taylor said she’s looking forward to meeting new people.

“Just [meeting] others in the same field as me,” she said. “I’m treating it as a job interview and hopefully can get a foot in the door with the Canadian Olympic Committee.

“And, of course, see some events and cheer on Team Canada. I’m excited.”

