Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves forward Dylan Telford drives toward the net Sunday in a 6-4 semifinal win over the Central Zone Rockets. Williams Lake will now meet Prince George in the final of the Timberwolves’ home tournament, slated for 1 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo)

T-wolves to battle Cougars in bantam home tourney final

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the final of its home tournament today, Jan. 28.

The T-wolves downed the Central Zone Rockets 6-4 Sunday morning in a tightly-contested affair to earn a berth to the final where they will square off with the Prince George Bantam Cougars.

Williams Lake finished its round robin with win over the Quesnel Thunder and the Houston Flyers, but were beaten earlier in the tournament by the Rockets.

Saturday morning, playing in the semifinal as the fourth seed against the Central Zone, Sam Chabot notched a hat trick, Dylan Telford tallied twice and Max Sanford added a single in the 6-4 win.

Today’s final gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

