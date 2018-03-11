T-wolves finish weekend 3-0 as provincials loom

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves gear up to host 2018 provincials

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves Bronwyn Pocock and Brette Kerley crash the front of the Kimberly Nitro Xpress goal Sunday morning in a 6-2 win, capping off a 3-0 weekend for the T-wolves. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It was a perfect 3-0 weekend for the Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves in exhibition action as they prepare to host the BC Championships next week.

The team hosted a mini tournament Friday through Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake, hosting the Kamloops Midget Female Blazers and the Kimberly Nitro Xpress.

The Timberwolves defeated Kimberly twice — one Friday and again on Sunday morning — and Kamloops once on Saturday, improving the team’s record to 38 wins, nine ties and 11 losses on the season.

Sunday morning’s contest versus the Nitro Xpress saw the T-wolves explode offensively in a 6-2 victory.

Scoring for Williams Lake were Sara Vermeulen, Brette Kerley, Emma Roorda, Anya Levermann (2) and Pyper Alexander.

It’s exciting times for the week ahead for the Timberwolves, as they prepare to host the best midget female teams in the province in the lakecity from March 21-25.

They’ll open their tournament on Wednesday, March 21 at 7:15 p.m. taking on Tri Cities. Thursday, March 22, Williams Lake plays its second gave versus Kamloops at 4:15 p.m., followed by a meeting with North East on March 23 at 8 a.m.

Friday, they’ll square off with the VIAHA squad at 7:15 p.m., followed by its last round robin game against North West at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The tournament final is slated to take place on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

For more on the tournament, including player features and tournament preview stories, see next week’s Tribune and visit www.wltribune.com.