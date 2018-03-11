Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves Bronwyn Pocock and Brette Kerley crash the front of the Kimberly Nitro Xpress goal Sunday morning in a 6-2 win, capping off a 3-0 weekend for the T-wolves. (Greg Sabatino photo)

T-wolves finish weekend 3-0 as provincials loom

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves gear up to host 2018 provincials

It was a perfect 3-0 weekend for the Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves in exhibition action as they prepare to host the BC Championships next week.

The team hosted a mini tournament Friday through Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake, hosting the Kamloops Midget Female Blazers and the Kimberly Nitro Xpress.

The Timberwolves defeated Kimberly twice — one Friday and again on Sunday morning — and Kamloops once on Saturday, improving the team’s record to 38 wins, nine ties and 11 losses on the season.

Sunday morning’s contest versus the Nitro Xpress saw the T-wolves explode offensively in a 6-2 victory.

Scoring for Williams Lake were Sara Vermeulen, Brette Kerley, Emma Roorda, Anya Levermann (2) and Pyper Alexander.

It’s exciting times for the week ahead for the Timberwolves, as they prepare to host the best midget female teams in the province in the lakecity from March 21-25.

They’ll open their tournament on Wednesday, March 21 at 7:15 p.m. taking on Tri Cities. Thursday, March 22, Williams Lake plays its second gave versus Kamloops at 4:15 p.m., followed by a meeting with North East on March 23 at 8 a.m.

Friday, they’ll square off with the VIAHA squad at 7:15 p.m., followed by its last round robin game against North West at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The tournament final is slated to take place on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

For more on the tournament, including player features and tournament preview stories, see next week’s Tribune and visit www.wltribune.com.

Previous story
Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

Just Posted

Here comes the sun

It’s shaping up to be a warm, sunny day in the lakecity

RCMP to increase road checks in 2018

Williams Lake residents can expect to see more road checks

Avalanche risks to increase with warming weather

Avalanche risk considerable to moderate for the Cariboos

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex busy with hockey

Players and families pack the arena for final days of hockey for the season

Senior says he was denied bus service over empty bottles

Wilfred Hurst says the public transit system in Williams Lake is the main way he gets around.

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

B.C.’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis finishes fifth in super-G at World Cup

Osborne-Paradis was just .11 off a podium finish

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

Most Read