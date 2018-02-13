T-wolves clinch first place, first-round playoff bye

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves wrapped up its regular season on the weekend.

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves wrapped up its regular season on the weekend with final regular season games in Quesnel.

Heading in, the T-wolves needed a win and a tie to claim the regular season championship.

And, by the skin of its teeth, with Justin Swan providing the heroics with .5 seconds left in game two of the two-game series Saturday against the Thunder, Williams Lake tied the contest to clinch first place, 3-3.

Earlier in the day the Timberwolves edged the Thunder 3-2.

Scoring in game one for Williams Lake were Ryley Haines (Justin Swan, Jax Passeri), and Swan, with assists coming from Haines and Nic Flinton on the first goal, and Jax Passeri and Flinton on the second.

Aside from Swan’s game-tying goal later in the day, he also notched a hat trick, tallying all three Williams Lake goals. Assists went to Tyson Conroy, Haines and Flinton, with the last goal an unassisted marker.

Sunday, Williams Lake was back in action again in an exhibition game against Central Zone where the two teams skated to a 4-4 tie.

Scoring for Williams Lake was Raeyden Beauchamp with three, and Swan. Dayton Long picked up two assists in the game, while Haines added the other.

For clinching first place in the league, the Timberwolves will now be granted a bye in the first round of playoffs and will host the winner of Prince George and Quesnel on March 2-3.