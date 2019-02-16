T-wolves claim home-ice advantage for playoffs

Saturday, Williams Lake breezed to an 8-0 trouncing of the Thunder.

After recently securing home ice advantage for the upcoming playoffs, the Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves split a pair of weekend home games versus northern rivals, the Quesnel Thunder.

Nolan Nicol potted a hat trick for the T-wolves in the win, Cade Enns scored twice and Sam Powers, Pacey Boomer, Thomas Burke and Jaedyn Shortreed each added singles in the winning effort. Assists went to Enns (3), Burke (2), Jace Myers, Marshall Tessaro, Boomer and Davis Franklin.

The line of Enns, Burke and Nicol proved strong Saturday, combining for 10 points.

Sunday, meanwhile, proved a different story, with the Thunder answering back with a 6-2 victory. Enns and Dylan Telford each scored for the Timberwolves in the losing effort. Assists went to Raeyden Beauchamp, Powers and Finley Enns.

Williams Lake finishes the regular season after picking up three wins and a tie over Prince George, and three wins and a loss against Quesnel for six wins, one tie and one loss on the campaign.

The T-wolves are now preparing to host playoffs March 1-2 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex where they’ll be looking to land a berth at provincials.



