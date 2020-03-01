Synergy meet one of ‘most positive’ gymnastics club has been to: coach

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club brought home medals, accolades and nothing but positive memories, said coaches of the team’s most recent meet: the Kelowna Synergy Invitational Feb. 14-16.
Twenty-four lakecity gymnasts, along with coaches Michaela Newberry (Junior Olympic level 1 and 6) and Raeanna Brown (Junior Olympic levels 2-4), made the trek to the Okanagan for the meet, which also featured six other clubs from around the province.
It was the first time the WLGC had brought a team to Synergy — an all-girls, competitive gymnastics club — for a meet, and coaches said everyone had a blast.
“It was one of the most positive meets we’ve ever been to,” Brown said. “The atmosphere, as soon as we walked in the doors, was amazing. The level 3 category was quite massive, so our girls got divided up into four separate groups, which was a bit different for everyone.”
Newberry noted all of her gymnasts competed well, and said the highlight of the meet for her was a ‘stick it’ contest where every time a competitor ‘stuck’ a routine, judges placed them in a draw for a chance to win additional prizes.
“So that was a lot of fun,” Newberry said. “We had about seven total from Williams Lake so they ended up with some extra prizes to take home.
Lakecity gymnasts, in their various events, also made a splash competitively at the meet.
“With our all around scores I feel like we left our mark in Kelowna,” Newberry added.
Finishing among the top in overall score at the meet where JO6 gymnast Kalli Campbell, who vaulted her way to a first-place overall finish, and JO1 gymnast Maddy Croswell, who was second overall in her events.
JO1 gymnast Brooklyn Page, 10, said it’s her first year in competitive gymnastics, and had a great time at the competition.
In JO3, 10-year-old Harmony Glanville, said she enjoyed that it was a smaller venue than some of the larger meets the club goes to.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I usually am,” she said. “And getting the awards was the best. I think I did well on vault, but think I could improve next time on my beam routine.”
Chloe Boucher, 9, also in the JO3 category, said getting the chance to perform at a competition is a lot of fun.
“I think I did well on my floor routine, but want to improve on vault,” Boucher said.
“My round off back hand spring was the best, though. I was proud of that.”
Overall results were tabulated based on total scores from each of the four events at the meet: vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.
WLGC results and overall scores from the meet were as follows:
Junior Olympic 1
2.) Maddy Croswell – 37.350
4.) Brooklyn Page – 36.525
5.) Alexa Stonechild – 36.450
9.) Tenley Glanville – 35.950
11.) Isabella Grimmer – 35.750
16.) Ariah Reid – 35.200
19.) Sophia Leclerc – 34.850
36.) Oakley Wilton – 30.575
Junior Olympic 6
1.) Kalli Campbell – 35.650
10.) Allysia Irawan – 32.450
12.) Ella McDonald – 29.525
Junior Olympic 2
4.) Brooklinn Kozenko – 36.575
6.) Lara Hobi – 36.325
9.) Maia Sales – 36.225
15.) Makita Villeneuve – 35.575
16.) Robyn Campbell – 35.550
27.) Lauren Pinette – 34.025
Junior Olympic 4 Senior
9.) Nadia Wallin – 33.225
Junior Olympic 3 Senior
5.) Eloise Hobi – 34.550
8.) River Frost – 33.275
Junior Olympic 3 Junior
9.) Harmony Glanville – 32.250
10.) Ava Johnson – 31.200
Junior Olympic 3 Youth
3.) Chloe Boucher – 35.950
Junior Olympic 3 Child
6.) Raquel Tomelin – 32.575
The next meet for the WLGC is the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Centre Invitational from March 13-15.
sports@wltribune.com
