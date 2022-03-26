(Photo - Brittany Webster)

(Photo - Brittany Webster)

Syilx wins both championships at Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament in Kelowna

The boys and the girls teams went a combined 11-0

It was a historic afternoon at Kelowna Secondary School on Friday (March 25) as both the boys and girls U17 Syilx basketball teams won gold at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament.

The boys team won the championship by beating the Prince Rupert Strikers 69-63. Throughout the tournament, Syilx dominated the field, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 427-297.

For the girls team, they beat the Tseshaht Pride in the finals 66-50. The finals was a rematch of the first semi-final in which Syilx also beat the Pride to reach the championship game. The girls went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 420-259.

65 teams and nearly 900 athletes over four divisions took part in the week-long tournament. It was Kelowna’s first time hosting the tournament since 2017.

READ MORE: All-Native basketball tourney takes off in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

All Native Basketball TournamentKelowna

Previous story
Team Canada skip relishing opportunity to return to Prince George for world championships
Next story
B.C. man denied refund on Canucks tickets after ‘surprise’ COVID-19 cancellations

Just Posted

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Recovering degraded urban areas with Miyawaki Forests

An intrepid cyclist rolls up to a business along First Avenue in Williams Lake, with some snow still on the hills in the background. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COLUMN: Together again – on our roads

Martin Kruus, education coordinator with Scout Island Nature Centre, set up many PurpleAir monitors in the community. (Erin Hitchcock photo)
PurpleAir monitors show poor air quality in Williams Lake

A photograph of Libby Abbot taken in front of a mural depicting herself as a child, taken by Williams Lake Tribune editor Angie Mindus is up for a BCYNA award. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Tribune, staff finalists in Ma Murray newspaper awards