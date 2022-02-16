Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Sweden knocks Canadian men’s hockey team out of Olympic medal contention

Canada will go home without a medal in the sport for the first time in 16 years

Canada is heading home from the Olympics without a men’s hockey medal for the first time in 16 years.

Lucas Wallmark scored midway through the third period as Sweden defeated Canada 2-0 in the quarterfinals at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

Lars Johanssen made 22 saves for the Swedes, who will meet the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday in the semifinals. Anton Lander added the clincher into an empty net.

Matt Tomkins made 24 stops for Canada.

Canada’s unbeaten women’s hockey team was scheduled to play for gold late Wednesday night against the defending champion Team USA.

RELATED: Superpowers of women’s hockey set for another gold medal Olympic collision

hockeyOlympics

Previous story
Hamelin becomes Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian with 5,000m relay gold
Next story
Russian skater Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle on Highway 97 near Williams Lake: RCMP

Community policing volunteers continue to work behind the scenes in Williams Lake. In 2021 they did 29 evening patrols evenings and 3,944 vehicle checks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake community policing, restorative justice volunteers endure despite pandemic restrictions

Williams Lake First Nation announced plans for a new mixed-use building at IR# near Scout Island. (Project rendering submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation announces plans for mixed-use building near Scout Island

A rally was held outside the Quesnel Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for Carmelita Abraham who was the victim of a homicide. (Rebecca Dyok - Quesnel Observer photo)
Indigenous peoples call for justice as accused murderer makes court appearance in Quesnel