Cody Swan (Photo submitted)

Swan named to ‘Hot in the KI 3 Stars of the Week’

“To hit something like that … it’s kind of tough to put into words.”

Williams Lake’s Cody Swan has been named to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

The Summerland Steam forward joins Fernie Ghostriders’ Dylan Defosse and Kamloops Storm goalie Jakob Drapeau as one of the ‘Hot in the KI 3 Stars of the Week’ selections.

Swan scored five goals and seven points in games against the Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Chiefs. The Steam captain was named the game star in both games. He picked up two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes, then netted a hat-trick and five points in a 6-3 win over the Chiefs.

READ MORE: Cody Swan sets all-time franchise point record with Summerland Steam

“It was nice,” Swan said.

“We weren’t happy with the results in Osoyoos. We wanted to come out and have a big night in Kelowna. I’m thankful that we did and my teammates helped me play [well]. I played pretty good. I think there is always room for improvement.”

On Nov. 2 versus the Chase Heat, Swan surpassed Paulsen Lautard to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with his 149th career point. the former Williams Lake Timberwolves player then hit 150 points, noting it has been pretty crazy.

“Coming into the league, you just kind of try to and make it and contribute in any way you can,” said Swan, who now has 161 career KIJHL regular season points in 124 games, that includes four with the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

“To hit something like that … it’s kind of tough to put into words. It still hasn’t really sunk in.

“I owe it to all my teammates, to be able to play with such great ones that help me put up those points.”

In 25 games this season, Swan has 14 goals and 35 points.

The Steam, meanwhile, currently sit second in the Okanagan/Shuswap Bill Ohlhausen Division with 11 wins, 11 losses and three overtime losses, nine points back of the first-place Kelowna Chiefs.


