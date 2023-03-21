Sunshine, spring break, snow go well together for beach days at Cariboo ski hill

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort hosted beach days on March 18 and 19, as they head into the spring skiing season.
With only two weekends left to go for skiers and boarders, the conditions could hardly have been better for visitors on Saturday.
The snow was still soft and light in the morning and as the day warmed, things turned more towards the slush side, as some brave skiers even went shirtless down the hill.
Most patrons kept their clothes on, but many had some beach-themed accessories to add to the atmosphere.
