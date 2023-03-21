Sunshine, spring break, snow go well together for beach days at Cariboo ski hill

Leah Martin was enjoying the sunshine and warm weather at Mount Timothy Recreation Area on March 18. Tearing her snow pants open on a tree made the warm temperatures even more ideal, as she had to pin them to make it through the rest of the day. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shadows on tracked snow created some beautiful imagery on March 18, as skiers and boarders were enjoying some great spring conditions. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ruth Lloyd, from left, Sonja Seher and Leah Martin were having a bit of fun on March 18 with the beach days props provided in the Mt. Timothy daylodge for their themed weekend during spring break. (Guy Ridler photo)

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort hosted beach days on March 18 and 19, as they head into the spring skiing season.

With only two weekends left to go for skiers and boarders, the conditions could hardly have been better for visitors on Saturday.

The snow was still soft and light in the morning and as the day warmed, things turned more towards the slush side, as some brave skiers even went shirtless down the hill.

Most patrons kept their clothes on, but many had some beach-themed accessories to add to the atmosphere.

Read more: Falling in love with cross-country skiing in the South Cariboo

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiingSkiing and SnowboardingWilliams Lake