Sunshine for a spring ski at Bull Mountain near Williams Lake

It was a beautiful day for a ski on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Bull Mountain near Williams Lake.

Shelley Walker and her dog Pluto were out taking advantage of the near-perfect conditions and enjoying some fresh air on the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club trails.

Despite the warm temperatures, the trails are shaded enough the snow stayed in good shape for the morning at least, and the skate skiing was really fantastic.

While many are keen to get on bikes and enjoy more summer-related pursuits, it can be a very comfortable time to enjoy snow sports as well, less layers and more sun screen instead.

Work at the cross country ski area continues, with the log gazebo nearly completed and the daylodge moving along as well.

Shelley Walker and her dog Pluto were out on the trails at Bull Mountain on Sunday, March 19 enjoying the sunshine and spring conditions. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
