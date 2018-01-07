Sunday preparations underway for day two of Rogers Hometown Hockey

The Rogers Hometown Hockey crew is busy cleaning snow in anticipation of today’s crowds.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour crew was busy cleaning snow from Oliver Street in downtown Williams Lake Sunday morning. (Greg Sabatino photo)

With Sunday morning’s snowfall the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour crew is busy cleaning snow off Oliver Street in anticipation of today’s crowds.

Today’s events begin at noon with live music from Tiger Moon, an NHL alumni autograph signing and a thank you presentation to the City of Williams Lake.

At 1 p.m. the Dodge Family Face-Off gets underway, with Playmobil Wordplay (1:15 p.m.) and the Hockey Circus Show (1:30 p.m.) to follow on site.

Also at 1:30 p.m. the Williams Lake Stampeders will play game two of a two-game exhibition set with the Kelowna Sparta at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Tiger Moon will hit the stage again at 2:15 p.m., and there will be a Parade of Champions on site featuring members of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association.

At 3:30 p.m. hosts Ron MacLean — whose flight was scheduled to arrive in to Williams Lake this morning — and Tara Slone will open up the Rogers Hometown Hockey Live Pre-Game Show, which will precede a viewing of the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Montreal Canadiens.

At 4:30 p.m. the festivities are slated to wrap up with an autograph signing with Vancouver Canucks alumni Kirk McLean.