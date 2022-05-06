Strongmen Tyson Delay (from left), Garrett Leroy and Joseph Wilburn all found success at the Iron Throne strongman in Surrey. (Photo submitted)

Strongman captures world record lifting 1,008 pounds at King of the Throne competition

Tyson Delay broke the record while competing in the 90 kilogram weight class

Strongman Tyson Delay proved he really is one of the strongest men around when he lifted 1,008 pounds in the silver dollar deadlift to smash a world record.

Delay broke the record while competing in the 90 kilogram weight class at the King/Queen of the Throne strongman competition in Surrey April 2.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Delay told the Tribune.

“So that’s what I did, I broke the world record. The plan is to try and break it again next year by 50 pounds.”

To prepare, Delay lifted 840 pounds, then 920 pounds before lifting 1,008 pounds for the record in the silver dollar deadlift event, which uses boxes at the ends of a standard barbell to hold the weight rather than putting plates on the bar.

Delay said the pressure of lifting the weight caused him to rupture blood vessels in his face, chest and arms.

“It felt like my arms were being ripped out of the sockets.”

But, Delay is the first to say the discomfort was all worth it in the end.

“It was incredible. It was amazing in the moment. Pain is an old friend at this point. It’s no problem as long as I win.”

Joey Wilburn and Garrett Leroy also competed at Iron Throne and had their own successes.

Wilburn walked away with first place overall in the competition and a new national record of 260 pounds in the log event.

“It was nice hitting a national record log press and it was awesome to win the show, also thanks to Krystle for handling me and being supportive,” said Wilburn.

For his part, Leroy captured first place in the lightweight division and set a national record for the 180 class with a 760-pound lift.

“I’m really happy to have national records in both strongman and powerlifting and am very proud of my friends, Tyson and Joey, it was amazing to see a friend of mine make a world record.”

Delay added it was an honor to break the world record, previously set at 837 pounds, and compete with his friends.

“Big shout out to Ksenia for looking after me on competition day and big thanks to my team for all the support. We are really working hard to put Williams Lake and Bella Coola on the map by hitting these records.”

