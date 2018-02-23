Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

The Tournament Capital Centre was abuzz with activity on the first official day of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

From diving to gymnastics to badminton the Thompson Rivers University campus was packed full of athletes and spectators from across the province.

Over at gymnastics, hundreds of competitors were preparing for their events and Black Press Media caught up with a few of the athletes.

To stay busy between competition and keep nerves at bay, the gymnasts practiced handstands, took photos and cheered on their fellow athletes.

For many this weekend marks their first big competition and their first time at the B.C Games.

Several athletes from the Lower Mainland confided that the hardest part of their competition is sticking the landing, especially in the beam event.

All seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere of the B.C. Winter Games, claiming it was more than they expected and they were less nervous with their teammates beside them, even if they were several events happening in the gym at once.

