Star power

Photo submitted Lake City Falcons girls rugby players got a chance to hang out with Columneetza secondary graduate Kayla Moleschi, now a player for Canada’s Women’s Sevens team, during the weekend in Langford at the Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series stop. The Falcons also competed at the BC High School Girls 7s Championships where, after going 3-0 on day one of the event, they were defeated in the semifinal by Brentwood in sudden death overtime, 27-22, to finish fourth. Moleschi and Canada, meanwhile, finished fifth at their tournament, defeating England 35-12 and Ireland 29-12 in the fifth-place playoff. For story on the Falcons’ provincial tournament see Friday’s Weekend Advisor.

