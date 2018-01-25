Stamps to open CIHL playoffs Saturday night at complex

The Williams Lake Stampeders open their Central Interior Hockey League playoff run this Saturday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex taking on the Prince Rupert Rampage in game one of a best-of-three series.

Williams Lake lost the last regular season meeting with the Rampage — a 5-4 road defeat Jan. 13 in Prince Rupert, however, hold a 2-1 regular season series lead after a 2-1 win in October, followed by another 4-3 win in early December at home.

The Rampage finished two points ahead of the Stampeders in the regular season standings with nine wins, three losses, one tie and three overtime losses to tie for first place in the five-team league with the Terrace River Kings (10W, 4L, 1T, 1OTL) and hold home-ice advantage in the series.

Williams Lake wrapped up its regular season (9W, 5L, 0T, 2OTL) with a 6-2 hammering of the Kitimat Ice Demons in Kitimat on Jan. 14.

Puck drop for Saturday’s contest goes at 7:30 p.m.

Game two and, if necessary, game three, will take place in Prince Rupert the following weekend, Feb. 3-4.