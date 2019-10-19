Stamps to host Kanagaroos in home opener this Saturday, Oct. 19

The Williams Lake Stampeders will host northern rivals the Quesnel Kangaroos to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex this Saturday, Oct. 19 for the lakecity Central Interior Hockey League team’s home opener.

The game will be the Stampeders’ fourth of the season after the team won its regular season opener over the Kangaroos, then went on to head north on a marathon road trip to Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat for three games in three days.

Williams Lake was edged 5-4 in double overtime against Terrace, fell 5-1 to Prince Rupert, then downed Kitimat 7-5 in its most recent game. The Kangaroos, meanwhile, have one win and three losses so far in their CIHL campaign.

With their three-win, one-loss and one-overtime-loss record, the Stamps currently sit atop the CIHL’s East Division ahead of the Smithers Steelheads (1-1-0-0) and Kangaroos (1-3-0-0).

Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and children eight and under are free.

