Williams Lake Stampeders Wilfred Robbins (from left), Nathan Zurak, Dan Cohen and Stu Sasges celebrate after scoring in the team’s Coy Cup home opener Tuesday night at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. The Stamps defeated the Terrace River Kings 6-5. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Stamps tally late goal to win Coy Cup opener over River Kings

The Williams Lake Stampeders downed the Terrace River Kings 6-5 in its Coy Cup opener Tuesday.

Zach Sternberg scored with 59 seconds left in the third period as the Williams Lake Stampeders upended the Central Interior Hockey League champion Terrace River Kings 6-5 to officially open the Coy Cup Senior Men’s AA Hockey Championship in the lakecity Tuesday night.

Williams Lake dug itself a 3-1 hole after one period, however, stormed out of the gates in the second to take a 5-4 lead into the third.

There, Terrace would tie the contest at 5-5 with 11 minutes to play, before Sternberg’s heroics late in the frame iced the contest for the home team.

The line of Wilfred Robbins, Nathan Zurak and Stu Sasges came up big on the night for the Stamps, tallying nine points.

Robbins notched a hat trick, Zurak had a goal and three assists, while Sasges recorded two assists.

Sternberg, aside from the game winner, also recorded an additional three assists in the game.

Williams Lake was outshot 22-21 in the contest, where Stamps netminder Justin Foote picked up the win between the pipes.

Earlier in the evening, the Dawson Creek Canucks defeated the Kelowna Sparta 7-3 to pickup their first win of the four-team tournament, which runs until Saturday evening’s championship at 8 p.m.

Williams Lake will be back in action tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. taking on the Canucks in its second game. Wednesday’s 5 p.m. game will see the Sparta take on the River Kings.

 

