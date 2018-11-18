Williams Lake Stampeders player Kurtis Bond rips a shot on the Prince Rupert Rampage goal Saturday night in a clash between the Central Interior Hockey League’s top-two teams. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Stamps take sole possession of top spot in CIHL

Williams Lake defeats Prince Rupert 7-4 in battle between leagues’ top-two teams

In a battle of the Central Interior Hockey League’s top-two titans, the Williams Lake Stampeders marched away the victors Saturday night over the Prince Rupert Rampage.

The tightly-contested affair saw both teams deadlocked at 3-3 at the end of the second, before Williams Lake pulled up a pair of goals, then added two empty-net markers, in a 7-4 win.

“It was just a really good game,” said Williams Lake Stampeders general manager Mike Yonkman. “It was a hard-fought game both ways and we just kind of outlasted them. They played hard, and so did we.”

Heading into Saturday night’s clash at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, both teams sat atop the CIHL standings with 6-1 records.

With the win, Williams Lake now moves into sole possession of first place in the CIHL standings.

READ MORE: Stamps send ‘Roos hopping home in season opener

“It was a tough last few minutes of the game,” said Prince Rupert Rampage head coach Roger Atchison. “We were in a pretty good battle there and then the wheels kind of just fell off for us. We were getting frustrated and couldn’t score, and we were pressing, and then they got a couple good bounces and that’s the way she went.”

Williams Lake got on the board first when Justin Bond — one of Saturday night’s featured players alongside his brother, Kurtis, who were greeting fans and signing autographs following the game — lit the lamp just three minutes into the contest. After the goal, fans littered the ice with toques and toys on what was the Stamps’ Toque and Toy Toss Night, with proceeds from the event going to the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District.

Justin Bond and Kurtis Bond, Saturday’s featured players, sit down for a first-intermission interview

Prince Rupert would notch two unanswered goals from Judd Repole and Koltin Chasse to take a 2-1 second period lead, before Justin added his second of the night with just under six minutes remaining in the period to tie the game at 2-2. From there, Cole Morris would give the Rampage a 3-2 lead, before Colten DeFrais sent the Stamps into the third and final period with a 3-3 tie.

Stamps’ Colten DeFrais ties the game at 3-3

Scoring at even strength in the third period for the Stamps were Danny Merth and Richard MacDonald, while DeFrais and Kurtis tallied empty netters for Williams Lake.

Stampeders’ netminder Willie Sellars picked up the win between the pipes for the hometown side.

Williams Lake now has a 7-1 record on the season and sits two points up on the Rampage (6-2), however, while the Stamps have Sunday off, Prince Rupert plays in Quesnel against the CIHL’s third-place Kangaroos.

“We’ve had some good games so far this season,” Yonkman added of how competitive the league has been. “This was a good night, and we’ve also been competitive with Quesnel and Terrace, so it’s been a really good year.”

Williams Lake’s next action is against the Kangaroos in Quesnel on Saturday, Nov. 24.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Williams Lake Stampeders forward David Gore looks to get around a Prince Rupert Rampage defender Saturday night.

Williams Lake Stampeders and brothers Justin Bond (left) and Kurtis Bond were Saturday night’s featured players of the game and were busy meeting young fans and signing autographs following Saturday night’s contest.

Previous story
Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers located safe east of Williams Lake

CCSAR search manager Grant MacPherson said they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 17

Stamps take sole possession of top spot in CIHL

Williams Lake defeats Prince Rupert 7-4 in battle between leagues’ top-two teams

Forget Black Friday, try Plaid Friday and shop local

The Love Williams Lake program encourages residents to wear plaid this Black Friday and shop local.

Photos: C.R. Avery entertains at the CCACS last Tuesday

A musician, painter and poet, there are few art forms that C.R. Avery has not dabbled in.

Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisan Fair off to a busy start

The Tourism Discover Centre is packed today for the Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisans Fair.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in B.C. classroom

Online petition demanding removal has collected more than 5,700 signatures

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Most Read