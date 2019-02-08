Patrick Davies photo The Williams Lake Stampeders will be looking to secure a one game lead in game one of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs Saturday in Williams Lake when they host the Quesnel Kangaroos in a best-of-three series. Game two and, if necessary, game three, will be played in Quesnel.

Stamps open CIHL playoffs Saturday at home versus Roos

The Williams Lake Stampeders will look to take advantage of game one at home in the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs when they host the Quesnel Kangaroos to open round one of the postseason.

The Roos, meanwhile, will be riding high and looking to keep their momentum rolling after clinching the CIHL league title following a recent northern road trip.

Following game one, which is slated to get underway this Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex game two and, if necessary, game three, will take place the following weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Quesnel.

The winner of the northern series between Prince Rupert and Terrace will then face the winner of the Stampeders and Kangaroos series to establish a Central Interior Hockey League playoff champion.

READ MORE: Scenes from the Williams Lake Stampeders alumni game

In game one Saturday, fans should expect a physical game as a strong rivalry between Williams Lake and Quesnel has been established over the past nine years.

Quesnel holds the regular season series lead, 4-3, after the Kangaroos edged the Stamps, 3-2, in the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 5 in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake finished the regular season with 12 wins and four losses, while Quesnel had 11 wins, three losses and two overtime losses, however, won the league championship based on its head-to-head record versus the Stampeders.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Stampeders, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back road victories over the Prince Rupert Rampage (8-6) and the Terrace River Kings (3-2).

Previous story
Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Just Posted

Stamps open CIHL playoffs Saturday at home versus Roos

The Williams Lake Stampeders will look to take advantage of game one… Continue reading

First Nations organization hosts medical cannabis expert in Williams Lake

Dr. Rob Sealey will give presentations to local nurses, physicians, elders, chiefs, city council and health care providers

Extreme cold warning issued for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Arctic outflow warning issued for Bella Coola

Granny’s knitting group gives gift of warmth

A love of knitting and a desire to give back to the… Continue reading

Gold Rush Trail a true treasure for snowmobile club

“I still get out and help where I can,” he said. “We’ve got a little paradise out here.”

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Province, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Most Read