Stamps open CIHL playoffs Saturday at home versus Roos

The Williams Lake Stampeders will look to take advantage of game one at home in the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs when they host the Quesnel Kangaroos to open round one of the postseason.

The Roos, meanwhile, will be riding high and looking to keep their momentum rolling after clinching the CIHL league title following a recent northern road trip.

Following game one, which is slated to get underway this Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex game two and, if necessary, game three, will take place the following weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Quesnel.

The winner of the northern series between Prince Rupert and Terrace will then face the winner of the Stampeders and Kangaroos series to establish a Central Interior Hockey League playoff champion.

In game one Saturday, fans should expect a physical game as a strong rivalry between Williams Lake and Quesnel has been established over the past nine years.

Quesnel holds the regular season series lead, 4-3, after the Kangaroos edged the Stamps, 3-2, in the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 5 in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake finished the regular season with 12 wins and four losses, while Quesnel had 11 wins, three losses and two overtime losses, however, won the league championship based on its head-to-head record versus the Stampeders.



The Stampeders, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back road victories over the Prince Rupert Rampage (8-6) and the Terrace River Kings (3-2).