Williams Lake Stampeders forward Wilf Robbins controls the puck in a 6-1 drubbing of the Smithers Steelheads Sunday on the road. (Trevor Hewitt photo - Smithers Interior News)

Stamps go 1-1 on weekend road trip to Hazelton, Smithers

Stamps to close out regular season with three home games

With just three games now remaining in the regular season, the Williams Lake Stampeders were looking for a solid road outing during the weekend as they travelled to face the Hazelton Wolverines and the Smithers Steelheads.

In Hazelton Saturday night, bus legs proved costly and saw the Stamps fall behind 2-0 early, before giving up three unanswered goals in the third period and falling 7-3 in regulation.

Williams Lake goal scorers were Cole Zimmerman and Wilf Robbins, who potted two in the defeat.

Still looking to close the gap in the standings for third place in the Central Interior Hockey League on Sunday, the fourth-place Stamps headed to Smithers where they rebounded in a one sided 6-1 triumph.

Tye Moses, Kurtis Bond, Ryan Yaworski, Dylan Richardson (2G) and Mark Bouchard lit the lamp for Williams Lake as they improved to five wins, six losses and two overtime losses on the campaign.

Stampeders newcomer and goaltender Zach Straza picked up the player of the game nod for his job between the pipes against the Steelheads, while Saturday night’s player of the game for Williams Lake was Robbins, who tallied two goals.

The weekend creates a log jam for third place in the CIHL standings causing a three-way tie between the Quesnel Kangaroos, the Wolverines and the Stampeders, who each have 12 points.

READ MORE: Stamps alumni charity game a crowd pleaser

Also heading north to take on the Wolverines and the Steelheads, the Kangaroos went winless over the weekend, while Hazelton shot up following a perfect weekend.

The Stampeders, with five wins, six losses and two overtime losses, will be looking to down the CIHL’s top two dogs this coming weekend when they host the second place Prince Rupert Rampage Saturday and the league leading Terrace River Kings Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The River Kings (10W, 1L) have been defeated just once this season. That loss came on the road at the hands of the Rampage on Dec. 7.

The Stamps, meanwhile, will wrap up their regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1 when they host the Kangaroos in what’s shaping up to be a pivotal matchup to determine final standings heading into playoffs.

This Saturday’s (Jan. 18) game versus the Rampage kicks off at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. puck drop Sunday, Jan. 19 against the River Kings.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club finding direction after 10-year hiatus

Just Posted

Australian firefighting volunteers impress deployed Cariboo Fire Centre operations supervisor

Darren Wilkinson of Williams Lake spent five weeks helping co-ordinate support for wildfire battle

School buses cancelled east and west of Williams Lake due to extreme cold Monday

Puntzi Mountain coldest in B.C. at -41C

Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club finding direction after 10-year hiatus

Plans are underway to reorganize as the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club

RANCH MUSINGS: A not just soil health part of the culture

Ranches and music is my real topic. Bear with me for a moment.

Athletic team promotes diversity through Punjabi Dinner and information night Jan. 27

“This is a dinner to appreciate our volunteers and hopefully recruit a few more”

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

Most Read