Stamps eliminated from CIHL playoffs in series sweep by ‘Roos

Matt Lees looks to ward off a Quesnel attack in his own end as goaltender Willie Sellars watches from the net. (SASHA SEFTER — QUESNEL CARIBOO OBSERVER)

The Williams Lake Stampeders’ playoffs came to end Saturday in a 9-1 routing at the hands of the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Trailing 1-0 in the series after a close 4-3 defeat Feb. 8 on home ice in Williams Lake, the Stampeders needed a win Saturday in Quesnel to force a third and deciding game in the best-of-three series, however, a quick start from the Kangaroos proved too much to overcome.

Quesnel blasted out of the gates in the first period to a 3-0 lead, then extended it even more following two periods to carry a 5-0 lead into the third.

Four more goals off the sticks of the Kangaroos in the third, with one from Williams Lake’s Darcy Flaherty just over five minutes into the final frame, rounded out the game’s scoring to complete the series weep for Quesnel.

The Kangaroos will now await the winner from the Central Interior Hockey League’s West Division where the Terrace River Kings and the Kitimat Ice Demons, and the Hazelton Wolverines and the Prince Rupert Rampage, were still wrapping up their first-round series as of Saturday evening.



Brayden Davis (SASHA SEFTER — QUESNEL CARIBOO OBSERVER)

Xavier Stump (SASHA SEFTER — QUESNEL CARIBOO OBSERVER)