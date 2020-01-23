Williams Lake Stampeders forward Wilfred Robbins snipes a goal on a sprawling Terrace River Kings netminder, Chris Fagan, Sunday.

Stamps drop two at home on weekend with one game left in regular season

The Williams Lake Stampeders’ bid to climb the standings in the Central Interior Hockey League didn’t quite go as planned during a two-game homestand this past weekend.

Heading into the weekend tied for third place with the Quesnel Kangaroos with three games left in the regular season, all at home, Williams Lake fell 2-1 Saturday to the Prince Rupert Rampage and 9-3 Sunday versus the league-leading Terrace River Kings.

Quesnel, meanwhile, took two points over the River Kings on Saturday in an 8-3 win, before falling 4-3 Sunday to the Rampage, giving them sole control over third place in the standings with seven wins and eight losses for 14 points.

Following the weekend, the Stampeders slip to five wins, eight losses and two overtime losses on the campaign.

Saturday’s defeat was especially heartbreaking for players and fans in attendance as the Rampage notched the game winner with just two seconds left in the contest.

Justin Bond got Williams Lake on the board and out to a 1-0 lead late in the second period, however, that would be all on the offensive end for the Stamps.

Sunday, the River Kings jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and never looked back in the 9-3 win.

Scoring for Williams Lake Sunday were Wilfred Robbins, with two, and Bond.

The Stampeders will now close out its regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1 when they host the Quesnel Kangaroos in pivotal match-up which will determine third place overall in the standings heading into playoffs as Quesnel currently holds a 3-2 lead in the season series between the two clubs.

Puck drop for the Saturday, Feb. 1 game is 7:30 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.


Terrace River Kings forward Connor Beauchemin skates in to score on Williams Lake Stampeders goaltender Zach Straza en route to a 9-3 victory. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

