The Williams Lake Stampeders played its last two games of the regular season during the weekend on a two-game road trip in Prince Rupert and Kitimat versus the Rampage and Ice Demons, respectively. (Angie Mindus photo)

Stamps close out regular season with win and loss

The Williams Lake Stampeders closed out its regular season with a win and a loss.

The Williams Lake Stampeders closed out its regular season with a win and a loss during a two-game northern road trip on the weekend.

Saturday, Williams Lake was looking to extend its second-place Central Interior Hockey League standing taking on the third-place Prince Rupert Rampage, however, fell in overtime in a 5-4 barnburner.

On Sunday the Stampeders travelled to Kitimat to take on the Ice Demons where they rebounded with a convincing 6-2 victory.

Williams Lake fell behind 2-0 early in the first period Saturday, but lakecity defenceman Aaron Zurak cut the deficit to one late in the frame on the power play with assists from Andrew Fisher and Jassi Sangha.

Ryan Conlin tied the contest up at 2-2 early in the second, before Ryan Matthews and Teal Burns doubled the Rampage lead to 4-2 near the midway point of the period. Conlin again lit the lamp with three minutes remaining in the frame, before Darcy Flaherty notched the tying marker with just 49 seconds left in the second period.

A scoreless third period forced overtime, where it was the Rampage’s Tyler Ostrom tallying the game winner near the five-minute mark of the extra frame.

On Sunday taking on the Ice Demons, the Stampeders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Dan Cohen, before the Ice Demons’ Ian Coleman tied it up at 1-1 late in the period.

The second was all Williams Lake as Andrew Fisher, Darcy Flaherty and Danny Merth all found the twine to give the Stampeders a 4-1 lead heading into the final period.

Conlin and Cohen scored just seconds apart in the third, before Kitimat’s Reece Abreu closed out the scoring.

The Stampeders are now waiting until the rest of the league’s teams wrap up their regular seasons this weekend before a playoff schedule and regular season standings will be finalized.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

Just Posted

VIDEO: Williams Lake city councillors commit to overdose response training

A presentation by the Boys and Girls Club’s harm reduction co-ordinator and the RCMP has Williams Lake city council wanting to be proactive.

Youth charged with arson after lighting fires during 2017 wildfires

Quick action of bystanders saved elderly woman from blaze, say police

Stamps close out regular season with win and loss

The Williams Lake Stampeders closed out its regular season with a win and a loss.

Duelling pianos to duke it out at lakecity Boston Pizza

Improvised, interactive audience request show in town for two shows, Jan 17 and 18

Grey day for Cariboo Chilcotin Wednesday, Jan, 17

Cloudy skies dominate the week’s weather

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

Fire at Tolko in Quesnel this morning

The Quesnel Fire Department responded at 2:30 this morning

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Northwest husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

BC Ambulance presented each a Vital Link Award for administering CPR

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Most Read