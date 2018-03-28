Williams Lake Stampeders captain Aaron Zurak looks to pounce on a rebound Wednesday evening in the team’s second game of the Coy Cup Senior Men’s AA Championship. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Stamps, Canucks play to draw, Sparta upend River Kings in day two of Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders and the Dawson Creek Canucks played to a 2-2 tie Wednesday

Sixty minutes settled nothing Wednesday night as the Williams Lake Stampeders and the Dawson Creek Canucks skated to a 2-2 draw in both teams’ second game of the Coy Cup Senior Men’s AA Championship in the lakecity.

The tie ensures the Stampeders at least a spot in Friday’s semifinal between the second- and third-place round robin teams after the Terrace River Kings suffered their second straight loss of the tournament earlier in the night to the Kelowna Sparta, 7-3.

The tie gives the Stampeders a one-win, no-loss and one-tie record after they defeated the River Kings on Tuesday night, while the Canucks are sitting in the same position after beating the Sparta Tuesday in their opener.

The Sparta, meanwhile, have a win and a loss and have the head-to-head matchup advantage should both them and the River Kings finish the round robin with a 1-2 record.

Thursday’s matchups between the Stamps and the Sparta, and the Canucks and the River Kings, will determine who finishes first in the round robin and receives a bye to Saturday night’s Coy Cup final. The second- and third-place teams will meet at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in the semi.

In Wednesday’s clash between the Canucks and the Stamps, Dawson Creek got on the board first at 13:19 of the first period on a tic-tac-toe conversion from David Gore assisted by Tyrel Lucas and Jassi Sangha.

The Canucks answered back just three-and-a-half minutes into the second on a power play marker from its captain, Jeff Taylor. Dawson Creek then took a 2-1 lead on a tally from Kole Norns, before Williams Lake tied it up with the final goal of the night from defenceman Zach Strenberg.

Coy Cup action continues tomorrow night in the lakecity with the meeting between the Canucks and the River Kings kicking off at 5 p.m.

The Stamps and the Sparta will follow at 8 p.m.

Previous story
FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

Just Posted

Stamps, Canucks play to draw, Sparta upend River Kings in day two of Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders and the Dawson Creek Canucks played to a 2-2 tie Wednesday

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

Williams Lake homeless count hampered by snow and weather

Data collected to be used for B.C.’s Homelessness Action Plan

Seven arrested after RCMP drug bust late Tuesday in Williams Lake

Search warrant executed by RCMP late in evening on March 27

Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake

With the quick action of local residents and the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. a grass fire was extinguished

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Most Read