Stamps advance to CIHL playoff final with win over Rampage

The Williams Lake Stampeders are off to the second and final round of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs.

The Stamps defeated the Prince Rupert Rampage 7-3 on the road Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series following an 8-4 victory last Saturday in the lakecity.

Williams Lake will now square off with the Terrace River Kings in the playoff final after they finished off the Quesnel Kangaroos in their first-round series, also in two straight games.

Scoring for Williams Lake in Saturday’s win were Jassi Sangha, Nathan Zurak, Kurtis Bond (2), Stu Sasges, Ian O’Brian and Ryan Conlin.

Game one of the CIHL playoff final versus the River Kings will take place in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Saturday, Feb. 10 with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Games two and, if necessary, three, will be in Terrace the following weekend.

As this year’s host of the 2018 Coy Cup senior men’s ‘AA’ provincial championship late March, Williams Lake will automatically be granted a berth to the tournament. The winner of the CIHL playoffs would have earned the slot from the league, however, since Williams Lake already has a spot, Terrace will be granted the chance to play alongside Williams Lake for a shot at the provincial title.

