Stampeders to host tryouts throughout September

In just over two weeks, the Williams Lake Stampeders will be back on the ice hosting tryouts for the upcoming 2018/19 Central Interior Hockey League season.
The 2017/18 Coy Cup senior men’s ‘AA’ provincial championship hosts play an estimated 16-game regular season, with eight home and eight away games, plus playoffs and, if they qualify, the Coy Cup.
Practices are held two evenings each week at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout September.
First ice for the Stamps will be on Sept. 4 at the Cariboo memorial Recreation Complex.
There is a one-time tryout fee of $50.
Last year, the Williams Lake Stampeders finished second in the CIHL behind the Terrace River Kings, before playing host to a successful Coy Cup senior men’s championship.
The prestigious tournament was won by the Dawson Creek Canucks, who defeated the Kelowna Sparta four-team-tournament final.