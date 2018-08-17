Stampeders to host tryouts throughout September

Tryouts run throughout the month of September in Williams Lake

In just over two weeks, the Williams Lake Stampeders will be back on the ice hosting tryouts for the upcoming 2018/19 Central Interior Hockey League season.

The 2017/18 Coy Cup senior men’s ‘AA’ provincial championship hosts play an estimated 16-game regular season, with eight home and eight away games, plus playoffs and, if they qualify, the Coy Cup.

Practices are held two evenings each week at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout September.

First ice for the Stamps will be on Sept. 4 at the Cariboo memorial Recreation Complex.

There is a one-time tryout fee of $50.

Last year, the Williams Lake Stampeders finished second in the CIHL behind the Terrace River Kings, before playing host to a successful Coy Cup senior men’s championship.

The prestigious tournament was won by the Dawson Creek Canucks, who defeated the Kelowna Sparta four-team-tournament final.