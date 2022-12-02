The Williams Lake Stampeders are back in action this weekend at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Stampeders to host Teddy Bear Toss, food drive at weekend games

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is set for Saturday night’s game versus the Prince Rupert Rampage

The Williams Lake Stampeders hope fans will brave the cold weather this weekend to warm the hearts of those in need.

The Stamps are hosting two home games this weekend, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, with events to collect items for the local food bank at both games.

The Stamp’s Kyleen Toyne is encouraging fans to bring teddy bears of all shapes and sizes for the annual Teddy Bear Toss for Saturday night’s game versus the Prince Rupert Rampage. Teddy bears collected will be used as Christmas gifts for needy families. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the 1 p.m. game versus the Hazelton Wolverines.

Toyne is there are many needs in the community this year, and anything fans can do to help is appreciated.

Williams Lake




