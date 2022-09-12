Stampeders hockey tryouts underway in Williams Lake

The team has a new executive this year with regulars and some new-comers

The Williams Lake Stampeders Association is holding tryouts for the upcoming hockey season every Tuesday and Thursday until the end of October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tryouts for the Williams Lake Stampeders Hockey Team got underway Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will go until the end of October.

Secretary/treasurer Karen Gertzen said the tryouts start at 9 p.m. and are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

“We start carding players right away,” she told the Tribune.

When asked if she has heard of any new players moving to town, Gertzen said she has had a few new people reach out to her.

Excited about the upcoming season, Gertzen said all kinds of new sponsors have come on board.

Beer gardens will be returning to home games as well as 50/50 draws and volunteers are needed to help with those events.

“Our 50/50s always do well and we have given away $10,000 from the proceeds.”

This year the popular ‘Shoot and Score’ event will take place at each home game with a winner at each game.

At the last home game there will be an opportunity for all those winners to compete and shoot again for a grand prize.

VIP seating is also available up in the mezzanine area to rent out.

“Some companies hold staff events there. We cater and serve refreshments,” Gertzen said, noting so far there are some events booked. “It is nice to have some cheering from that end of the rink.”

The first home game will be on Nov. 12 against the River Kings and Nov. 13 against the Ice Demons.

Advance tickets are available on the Williams Lake Stampeders Association website at https://wlstampeders.ca for people who want to avoid the lineups or the last-minute rush.

On Jan. 17, 2022 the association will host its 50/50 draw which sells out every year with its grand prize of $10,000.

“We have a new executive this year with regulars and some new-comers,” Gertzen said.

The club is also getting its team bus back on the road and doing some fundraising for that.

Gertzen has been on the executive for 25 years and said she appreciates all volunteers, but they could sure use some help.

