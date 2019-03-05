Stampeders headed to 2019 Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s provincial championship.

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s ‘AA’ provincial championship.

The team announced via its Facebook page both the Quesnel Kangaroos and the Terrace River Kings had declined their berths due to a lack of players and travel costs, allowing Williams Lake a spot in the tournament.

Last month, after knocking off Williams Lake in the opening round of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs in two straight games, the Quesnel Kangaroos went on to capture their first CIHL championship, defeating the River Kings in the final.

READ MORE: Quesnel Kangaroos take round one of CIHL playoffs

This year’s Coy Cup will be contested between the Stampeders — the 2013 and 2014 champions — the CIHL’s Prince Rupert Rampage, the Dawson Creek Canucks and the host Fort St. John Flyers.

Games will take place at the North Peace Arena from March 26-30.

Tickets are available at energetictickets.ca.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter