Stampeders headed to 2019 Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s provincial championship.

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s ‘AA’ provincial championship.

The team announced via its Facebook page both the Quesnel Kangaroos and the Terrace River Kings had declined their berths due to a lack of players and travel costs, allowing Williams Lake a spot in the tournament.

Last month, after knocking off Williams Lake in the opening round of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs in two straight games, the Quesnel Kangaroos went on to capture their first CIHL championship, defeating the River Kings in the final.

READ MORE: Quesnel Kangaroos take round one of CIHL playoffs

This year’s Coy Cup will be contested between the Stampeders — the 2013 and 2014 champions — the CIHL’s Prince Rupert Rampage, the Dawson Creek Canucks and the host Fort St. John Flyers.

Games will take place at the North Peace Arena from March 26-30.

Tickets are available at energetictickets.ca.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former lakecity Timberwolves back on home ice March 2-3

Just Posted

Stampeders headed to 2019 Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s provincial championship.

South Cariboo RCMP investigate intentional hazard made on iced over lake

Snow berm a concern for landing pilots and snowmobilers

Death café explores the topic with ease and openness

Angela Gutzer and Nicola Finch bring compassion to the conversation

ROSES AND RASPBERRIES: Thanks for all the support with cancer battle

Doctors and nurse deserve bouquets of roses

Twenty-eight-year-old woman charged in Williams Lake shooting

Randi Saunders is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Most Read