Stampede Spirit Month underway in Williams Lake

With no official Williams Lake Stampede taking place this summer, Williams Lake City Council is hoping residents will find ways to keep the Stampede spirit alive and well.

Last month, at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 25, council declared Stampede Spirit Month from June 1 to July 4, 2021.

This year would have marked the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede. On May 25, the Provincial Health Office unveiled its four-stage restart plan, however, restrictions won’t be loosened enough, or in time to plan, to make hosting the usual Stampede spectacle viable by its annually-scheduled date on the Canada Day long weekend.

“The council of the City of Williams Lake wishes to encourage every resident, merchant and service organization to acknowledge the 2021 Stampede season by finding unique ways to celebrate our community Stampede Spirit,” the city said in its proclamation.

The city suggests residents take part in Stampede Spirit Month by decorating their businesses in Western décor, wearing Western clothing and extending “a friendly Cariboo smile, kindness and compassion to all our community members who will be missing our annual tradition this year.”

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb liked the idea, and said he hopes residents will embrace the event.

“It’s different, for sure,” he said. “But gives us the chance to get our jeans and cowboy hats on.”

A post on social media by the Williams Lake Stampede Association suggests there may be some plans in the coming months, though nothing has been announced just yet.

Meanwhile, Williams Lake Stampede Royalty have been busy taking part in this year’s contest.

