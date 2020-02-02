Stage set for Sunday’s annual Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear swim

All for a good cause, and raising funds for organizations and charities

Lakecity residents with a penchant for punishment will be taking the plunge into the frigid waters of Williams Lake today for the annual Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear swim.

All for a good cause, and raising funds for organizations and charities of the participants’ choosing, today’s festivities kick off at noon with registration, followed by the icy dip at 1 p.m. at Scout Island.

Organized by Sunny Dyck of the Caribruisers junior roller derby team and BlockStars adult team, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the beloved, community event, which was originally hosted and run by the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club.

Early Sunday morning, the stage had already been set, the hole already cut, and the Scout Island waterfront cordoned off for participants in preparation for the event.

And with temperatures expected hover around a high of -2C by afternoon, accompanied by sunny skies, it’s shaping up to be a perfect day for a dip in Williams Lake.

As in previous years, Central Cariboo Disposal Services has provided two sea cans that will be warmed by heaters from Broadway Rentals for the swimmers to warm up in afterwards. There will also be a concession table on-site with some ‘warm goodies’ for spectators and swimmers to enjoy.

Registration for the swim is $25, and can be completed online via www.caribruisers.com or in person at the event Sunday.

Additional donations from local businesses can also be made at the group’s website.

Williams Lake residents, meanwhile, are invited to come out this afternoon to cheer on the competitors.



