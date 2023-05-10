Sprockids leader training hosted by BGC Williams Lake

Shianne David tries out the practice “skinny” training during Sprockids leader training on May 6, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shianne David tries out the course and follows Doug Detwiller’s instruction during Sprockids leader training May 6. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Izzy McMath gets low as part of an exercise aimed at demonstrating body position and stability on a bike with Doug Detwiller instructing. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

BGC Williams Lake hosted a Sprockids program leader training workshop on May 6.

Doug Detwiller, who created the program in 1990 after using mountain biking lessons to help develop leadership, anger management and mountain bike skills in his Grade 7 classroom.

Detwiller created the eight-week foundational skills program to help get all ages out on mountain bikes, and any bike is a good bike as long as it’s safe.

The all-day workshop to train leaders for the eight-week program involved half a day in the classroom learning the principles behind the program, safety, lesson plans, art projects and more.

The second half of the day put participants through the paces seeing lessons in action and trying the skills for themselves.

Since he began the program in 1990, Sprockids is now being taught all over the world.

