The Williams Lake Spring High School Rodeo event draws competitors from Quesnel south. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Spring high school rodeo event fills Stampede Grounds for weekend of competition

Juniors and seniors are competing

The Stampede Grounds is a busy, hustling place with the Williams Lake Spring High School Rodeo underway April 30 and May 1.

A High School Rodeos of B.C. event, 19 juniors and 55 seniors competed Saturday, with more expected for Sunday’s performance.

Judges are Mike Gill and Derek Mobbs, as well as Robin Hay who is judging reining and cutting.

This year’s Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club (WLHSRC) president is Will Roberts. His mom, Dixie, is a club parent and longtime volunteer.

The WLHSRC will compete in Quesnel next weekend, and Merritt the following weekend.

See Thursday’s Tribune for full story.

